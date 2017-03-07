× Indiana lawmaker gets Twitter account hijacked after online spat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana state lawmaker who says he won’t “give in to terrorists” is refusing an apology demand from an unknown person who took over his abandoned Twitter handle.

The trouble started when Republican Rep. Ed Soliday of Valparaiso got in an online spat last month with Indiana tech company CEO and philanthropist Don Brown, The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brown tweeted that a Soliday-sponsored measure was “stupid” because it would effectively bar electric car maker Tesla from selling vehicles in Indiana. Soliday tweeted back, “Not nearly as stupid as you are!!!!” Then he deleted his account.

The Twitter handle, @RepSoliday, was eventually taken over by someone who says the real Soliday can have it back if he makes a “public, genuine” apology to Brown.