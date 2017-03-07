× Lafayette Police searching for missing 29-year-old man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the report of a missing 29-year-old man.

Steven Lee Montoya, 29, of Lafayette, has been reported missing by his family. It is not believed Steven is currently in any danger or that he is a danger to himself.

According to police, Steven is described as a private person that hasn’t had contact with family or friends in several months.

He does have ties to the Lafayette community; he attended Jefferson High School and is a graduate of Purdue University.

It is unknown if Steven is still residing in Lafayette. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.