Man gives police jail ID card instead of license during Henry County traffic stop

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A driver who was stopped Sunday night didn’t have his driver’s license—so he presented police with an old jail ID card instead.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper saw a car make a turn onto northbound 18th Street and almost hit a car in the southbound lane around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The car continued north and then turned; Trooper Thomas Ratliff followed the car and pulled it over near 19th Street and Grand Avenue.

Ratliff smelled the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and asked the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Reynaldo Luna, for his license.

Luna couldn’t find his license and presented Ratliff with his old Henry County Jail inmate ID card instead. Further investigation found that Luna didn’t have a license because his was suspended. His blood alcohol content tested more than twice the legal limit, police said.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated endangering with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated with a BAC over .15 with a prior conviction. In addition, Ratliff gave Luna tickets for going left of center, driving while suspended and having an open container.

One of his passengers, 48-year-old Marcos Luna, was wanted on two Henry County misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on possession of marijuana and false informing, police said. Luna was also taken to jail.