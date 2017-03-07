× RECIPE: Dragon Noodles with Green Peas

Noodles

1 package (10 ounces) Japanese udon noodles

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

6-8 large eggs

1 bag (12 ounces) frozen green peas, completely thawed

Sauce

¼ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ cup Sriracha sauce

¼ cup less sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon unseasoned rice wine vinegar

Toppings

½ cup sliced green onions

½ cup cilantro leaves

Prepare udon noodles according to package directions but reduce cooking time two minutes so noodles remain more firm. Drain and let noodles set in colander until ready to toss with eggs. While noodles cook, whisk sauce ingredients together in a small bowl. Set aside.

In a very large (12-inch) skillet over medium-low heat, add butter and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until butter is completely melted. Whisk eggs together in a medium bowl, then slowly add to skillet, stirring until eggs are cooked throughout but not dry.

Add noodles, sauce mixture and green peas. Cook one more minute, stirring to coat all ingredients with sauce and warming all ingredients. Serve immediately, sprinkling each serving with cilantro leaves and green onions. Makes about 4 servings.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian and nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD