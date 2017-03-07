Sunshine returns to central Indiana but it stays windy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! I’m tracking some sunshine out there this late afternoon after a stormy start to the day! Storms blew through the metro after 3 a.m. and produce locally heavy rainfall and some strong winds. We had a peak gust in Indy of 51 mph at the time of the storms. 33 tornadoes were reported across the Plains with several homes damaged in Missouri.

Tonight it will continue breezy with gusts to 25 mph overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s by daybreak with a mostly clear sky. Wednesday will bring sunshine but it will be windy as a strong low pressure tracks to our north. Winds may gust to 35 mph with temperatures in the upper 50s.

There’s a chance of some showers Thursday night and a changeover to snow early Friday. Moisture looks light and quick to depart the area Friday.

A clipper system will move through Saturday and bring a chance of snow to central Indiana. Right now, it looks like amounts, if any, will be light as the system is showing a southern jog in recent data. We’re watching it! It’s still way too early to put snow maps out. We do know it will get colder this weekend with highs only in the 30s.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins March 12 at 2 a.m. It’s a good idea to ‘spring forward’ your clocks one hour before bed Saturday night. –Danielle Dozier