Three men arrested for crystal meth in joint drug task force, postal service investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Three men were arrested in Muncie in just one week after being busted with crystal meth. In total, agents took more than $300,000 worth of crystal meth off the streets.

Drug task force agents with Delaware County were contacted by The US Postal Service Inspectors Prohibited Mail Narcotics Team earlier last week. Court records show agents were told there were eight packages addressed to Munice that likely contained narcotics.

After obtaining federal search warrants for some of the packages, postal service inspectors found 1 lb. of pure crystal meth. Inspectors went to a home on E 8th St. in Muncie where they found Omar Williams. Williams told police his roommate Anthony Brown was in Arizona over the weekend. The packages addressed to the home on 8th St. were mailed from Arizona.

Inside the home, police found a package with 80 grams of meth, several syringes, a spoon, a pill and a handgun.

A postal service inspector showed drug task force agents photos of Brown in line at a post office in Arizona. After a traffic stop, Brown admitted to investigators he went to Arizona to ship the packages.

On Friday, task force agents also arrested Jerry Garner, another case in which the DTF and postal inspectors caught on to a scheme to send crystal meth to homes in Muncie. In this case, postal inspectors and agents removed some of the 3 lbs. of crystal meth from a box disguised to look like a normal package. Then, they placed the package back on the delivery route for Garner to ultimately pick up.

According to court records, a confidential informant told detectives Garner has ties to the Mexican Drug Cartel.

Task force agents believe Garner has no ties to Muncie and came to the community only to sell drugs.

"It’s coming in from most of it from the Mexican Cartels. They’re seeing the large money that can be made off this illicit drug and that’s why they’re making it and bringing it here," Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley said. "We're gonna find you and we're gonna bust you and we're gonna put you in jail.

Williams was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Brown is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, one count of dealing methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a common nuisance. Brown also has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for felony child molestation, felony possession of cocaine, felony residential entry and felony domestic battery.

Williams was charged with a level 3 possession of meth for the 80 grams delivered to his residence, and another level 3 possession of meth for “attempting” to possess the remaining 440 grams.

Garner is still in the Delaware County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.