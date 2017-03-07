Using art to redefine disability

ArtMix transforms the lives of people with disabilities through the creation of art. It is the statewide leader in providing access to the arts for people with disabilities in Indiana, Guests from ArtMix told us about their classes and volunteer opportunities.
