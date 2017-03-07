× Versatile Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Versatile Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz is calling it a career.

Reitz, who played nine seasons in the NFL and lined up at every offensive line position except center for the Colts, announced his retirement Tuesday via the team’s Twitter account.

Reitz was an all-state football player at Hamilton Southeastern High School but didn’t pursue a college football career, instead opting to play college basketball at Western Michigan University.

His NFL career started with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 as an undrafted free agent and he was claimed off waivers from the Miami Dolphins in September 2010. After the Dolphins waived him, the Colts claimed Reitz. He spent time on the practice squad before seeing extensive playing time with the Colts. Reitz was with the Colts for seven seasons.

“I just wanted you guys to know that I’ve decided to step away from the game I love and retire,” Reitz said in a video posted on the Colts’ Twitter account. “I want to thank you for all of your support over the last seven years, and as a native Hoosier I look forward to staying in this community for the rest of my life.”