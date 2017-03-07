WATCH: 86-year-old local Cubs fan invited to Wrigley Field to present World Series rings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS,Ind. - Erv Screiber waited a long 32 years to taste champagne he saved from 1984.

He was certain, like many other fans, that the Cubs would reach their first World Series since 1945.

They were one game away and collapsed, losing to the San Diego Padres.

He thought he'd have a chance to try it after the 2003 World Series. The Cubs were five outs away from winning the National League pennant. Then, the Steve Bartman fiasco ensued and Erv was forced to keep his bottle in storage.

Fast forward through three more failed postseason runs, and Erwin "Erv" Screiber finally witnessed the Cubs in the World Series for the first time since he was a boy.

They won it all, 8-7 in 10 innings, and Erv finally got to take a swig of his 32-year-old champagne.

The 86-year-old Indianapolis resident now will experience something just as surreal.

Erv won a social media contest put on by the Cubs and will take part in the official World Series ring ceremony on Apr. 12 at Wrigley Field.

Only 20 winners were selected from more than 1,500 video submissions. Erv will be on Wrigley Field helping present the 2016 World Champion Cubs their rings, an amazing cap to his long journey of trying to witness a Cubs' championship.

The Cubs play the Dodgers Apr. 12th at 7 p.m. if you'd like to see Erv help give the Cubs their rings.

Thanks to Paul Schreiber for providing this video.

Full reaction video of World Series win: