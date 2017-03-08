× AT&T customers in Indiana counties may be unable to call 911 due to widespread outage

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in multiple central Indiana counties say residents with AT&T may not be able to call 911.

Police tell FOX59 the issue is part of a 911 outage in the Midwest region.

Officials in Tippecanoe, Madison, Clinton, Madison and Henry counties say the outages may affect their residents. These people are encouraged to contact local authorities on non-emergency numbers.

Lafayette police: (765) 807-1200

Clinton County: (765) 654-5563 or (765) 654-4431

Madison County: (765) 642-0221 or (765) 648-6775.

Henry County: (765) 529-4890

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is not currently impacting them, so residents with AT&T should continue to call 911. If AT&T customers experience a busy signal or a ringing phone with no answer, they can call (317) 327-3811.

Disruption to 911 for AT&T Wireless Users pic.twitter.com/FjOChfJavb — Marion Co Sheriff IN (@MCSO_IN) March 9, 2017

AT&T said in a statement that its working to resolve the issue quickly:

We are aware of a service issue affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers and we’re working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We apologize for this inconvenience.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.