× Butler’s Holtmann named Big East Coach of the Year

NEW YORK, NY – Butler’s Chris Holtmann has been selected as the 2017 Big East Coach of the Year.

The award was named earlier Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, hours before the start of the 2017 Big East tournament.

Butler is currently 23-7 and ranked 18 in the nation. This is Butler’s best conference finish since entering the Big East four years ago.

“I really wish this could be coaching staff/team of the year because Terry Johnson, Ryan Pedon, Mike Schrage, Emerson Kampen, Brandon Crone and our players deserve the credit for the season we have had up to this point,” said Holtmann.

“It’s been so much fun to work alongside them this year.”

Holtmann owns a 68-29 record in his three seasons at Butler. The team has won at least 22 games each year. The last Butler coach to earn conference Coach of the Year honors was Brad Stevens, who was selected for an undefeated 2009-10 Horizon League campaign.

The Bulldogs open the 2017 Big East Tournament Thursday with a quarterfinals match-up against either No. 7 seed Xavier or No. 10 seed DePaul.