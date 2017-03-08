Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with FOX59 in downtown Indianapolis! FOX59 is the official station of the 37th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade presented by the Hoosier Lottery. Grab your green and join us to see high school bands, floats, Irish dancers, bag pipes and drum bands and so much more.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. Check out the parade route below.

For spectator information, click here.

On Saturday, March 18, bring the entire family and join us for the official 26th Annual Shamrock Run and Walk. The race is open to people of all ages and abilities. Come join the fun with thousands of others by participating in either the “Darn Near 4-miler” Run & Walk (timed run) or the NEW Lucky 7, a seven-mile timed run only). Click here to register.

The walk and run begins at 10 a.m. The start and finish will be outside the Columbia Club on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis.

Send us your pictures on social media by tagging @FOX59 and using the hashtag #IndyStPats.