× Colts holding 2017 Cheerleaders Audition Showcase, hosted by James Hinchcliffe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ final audition to select the 2017 Cheerleaders will be made available to the public.

For the fifth consecutive year, fans can watch the showcase on Sunday, Mar. 26 at 3 p.m. It takes place at Hilbert Circle Theatre and is hosted by IndyCar driver and Dancing with the Stars runner-up, James Hinchcliffe.

The showcase will feature approximately 50 finalists from the 2017 Colts Cheerleaders Auditions, which begin Mar. 19.

Tickets start at $10 and prices will increase at midnight on Mar. 20.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the event.