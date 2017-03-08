“Dare to Dream” awards honor students with disabilities in MSD of Wayne Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. - Dozens of students with disabilities were honored for their achievements in the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township Wednesday night, during Disability Awareness Month.

The "Dare to Dream" awards highlight the accomplishments of these students. Teachers, administrators and community members who propel special education students to succeed were also recognized during the ceremony at Ben Davis High School.

Awards with names like "Dreamchaser" and "Daredevil" highlight the determination the kids at the event demonstrate on a daily basis.

"It’s really neat just watching the kids light up and just to see how excited they are," said Dave Ellison, special education teacher at Ben Davis High School. "Their hard work has paid off."

The award recipients are nominated by people at each of the MSD of Wayne Township schools. A selection committee then reviews each nomination and decides the winners.

"It's certainly academics buts it’s also how they’re conducting themselves, how they’re progressing and how they’re working with their staff and fellow students," said Terry Brahm, a special education teacher.

Senior Amberlea Weirich was one of the award winners. Her mother says watching Weirich walk across the stage and receive her trophy means a lot to their family.

"They have just always gone above and beyond to make sure she follows her dreams," said Michelle Onken, Weirich's mother. "They never hold her back."

This was the fourth year for the "Dare to Dream" awards.