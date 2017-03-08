× East Chicago officials say they need $56M to deal with ongoing lead crisis

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — East Chicago officials estimate the city needs at least $56 million to deal with its ongoing lead contamination crisis.

Mayor Anthony Copeland submitted an inventory on Friday to Gov. Eric Holcomb about the resources needed to address the contamination in the Calumet neighborhood, which is within a Superfund site.

The assessment outlines what funding is needed to support the city under a disaster declaration the governor signed last month.

The city’s report prioritizes the need to provide safe water for residents. It asks for nearly $500,000 for water filters and $40 million to begin replacing underground lead water pipelines.

Other top priorities include independent water testing, money for additional blood-lead level testing, and resources to test water in homes.