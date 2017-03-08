× Explanation for giant poles near I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. – If you’ve driven on I-69 in Fishers recently, you’re probably curious about the enormous poles recently erected near the 116th Street exit.

Are they flag poles? No, that can’t be right.

Possibly a fortress protecting the future Ikea site? That doesn’t seem right either.

Is it a way to communicate with extraterrestrial life? That seems like the most likely explanation, however, that also isn’t the case.

It turns out the explanation is a lot simpler. The 170-foot concrete poles are part of the future Topgolf complex being built. The poles will support the large net that will enclose the outdoor driving range. According to Topgolf, there will be over 100 hitting bays in the multi-deck hitting area.

The Topgolf complex which is located on 116th Street and Cumberland Road will also have a bar, dining area, and event space you can rent.

The Fishers City Council approved the facility in January, and it’s expected to open this winter.