Indiana representatives participate in legislative hearing to repeal and replace Obamacare

WASHINGTON – Indiana representatives, Susan Brooks (5th district, R) and Dr. Larry Bucshon (8th district, R) are in Washington to participate in a Congressional hearing on legislation introduced this week to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The American Health Care Act was introduced in the House of Representatives this week and is being debated today in hearings held by the Energy and Commerce Committee, of which Bucshon and Brooks are members, and the Ways and Means Committee.

“If we don’t act now, the law will almost certainly collapse and leave patients across the country with nowhere to go. As a physician who spent my career caring for patients, I firmly believe that inaction would be irresponsible and immoral. So we’re on a rescue mission,” said Bucshon.

“This week, we introduced our legislation, the American Health Care Act, to deliver relief to millions of Americans struggling under the Obamacare disaster… Today’s hearing is a step forward in this open, transparent process to get a final bill to President Trump’s desk. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House, the Senate, and the Trump Administration to deliver on our promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

“The individual mandate is bad policy and doesn’t work. I’ve been hearing this from my constituents for years,” Brooks said at the beginning of the session. “Young, healthy people simply aren’t buying insurance coverage, which is driving up costs and premiums for everyone that does. Our plan encourages people of all ages to enroll in a plan that’s right for them and incentivizes them to stay covered, making that coverage more affordable for everyone.”

The hearing began shortly after 10:30 a.m. and can be watched here. The full text of the bill can be accessed at www.readthebill.gop.