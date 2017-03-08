× Kokomo officer accused of stealing prescription meds from woman while responding to welfare check

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer is facing theft and felony drug charges for allegedly stealing prescription medications from a woman while responding to her home for a welfare check.

Officer Heath Evans is charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit, a level 6 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony; and theft, a misdemeanor.

The charges come following an investigation by the Kokomo Police Department and the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office after a victim reported theft of medication on January 12, 2017.

According to court documents, Evans responded to the victim’s home for a welfare check on December 22, 2016 after a friend called because she was concerned she hadn’t heard from her.

Evans made contact with the victim and asked her if everything was okay. She told him she needed a prescription for Fentanyl filled at CVS Pharmacy. Evans offered to help her, and a half hour later he returned with an unstapled CVS pharmacy bag and one box of Fentanyl patches.

She thought it was odd that the bag wasn’t stapled and there was only one box, but Evans told her, “That’s what they gave me.”

Evans reportedly asked the woman how the patches work, and he asked her to demonstrate how she uses them.

The victim told police she is suffering physically and mentally because of the theft.

A drug test was administered to Evans, and it came back positive for the presence of Fentanyl.

Howard County Judge William H. Menges issued a warrant for his arrest on March 8, and his bond has been set at $10,000. Evans’ initial appearance will be on March 16 at 9:00 a.m. in Howard Superior Court 1.

Prosecutor Mark A. McCann stated that “the case is still under investigation and anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Kokomo Police Department or the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.”