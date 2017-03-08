× LOVE sculpture back on display at Indianapolis Museum of Art

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE sculpture is back on display at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

After being moved indoors for two months of conservation treatment, the sculpture is at a brand new location on the second floor.

It will greet guests as they enter the Pulliam Family Great Hall.

LOVE was removed from the outdoor display because of prolonged contact with water, causing it to corrode over time. The shape of the sculpture resulted in water drying unevenly.

The sculpture was completed in 1970 and accepted as the original version of Robert Indiana’s famous LOVE sculptures. It has been on continuous display at the Museum since it was acquired in 1975.