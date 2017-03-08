× New traffic pattern change now in effect on 126th Street in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — An ongoing construction project in Carmel along 126th Street between Range Line Road and Keystone Parkway now has a new traffic pattern.

126th Street between Range Line Road and Keystone Parkway is now westbound only through the duration of the project. Westbound traffic will be using the southern lanes, normally used for eastbound traffic. This is anticipated to last until summer.

Road improvements have been underway, including multi-use paths and storm water management, since last late spring of 2016.

Detour Route: Use Main Street and 116th Street for eastbound traffic. Keystone Parkway and Guilford Avenue will be main routes connecting drivers to eastbound detour routes.

For more detail and a detour map and rendering of the project, drivers can visit the CarmelLink website link below:

126th Street Improvements between Range Line Road and Keystone Avenue