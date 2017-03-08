Police seek suspects in attempted robbery at north side pharmacy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are trying to identify two men accused of trying to rob a pharmacy in January.

According to IMPD, the men entered the lobby of Cordant Pharmacy, 3500 DePauw Blvd., around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2017. Police said the men planned to rob the business, but they couldn’t advance past the lobby.

The first suspect is a black male, about 5’8” with a permanently closed right eye. He wore black clothing, a black mask, pink latex gloves and a backpack. The second suspect appeared to be about 6’ tall, police said. He wore a black hoodie over a gray hoodie, mask, gray pants and gloves. He was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.