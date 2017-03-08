× RECIPE: FOX59 Morning Scotch Eggs

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup finely crushed corn flakes

7 ounces (¾ cup) fresh breakfast sausage

Vegetable oil (for frying)

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

Mustard

Preparation

Place 4 eggs in a small saucepan; add cold water to cover. Bring to a boil; remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 3 minutes. Carefully drain, then fill pan with ice water to cool eggs. Gently crack shells and carefully peel under cold running water. Place eggs in a bowl of cold water; cover and chill until cold. Can be made 1 day ahead. Keep chilled.

Place flour in a wide shallow bowl and crushed corn flakes in another wide shallow bowl. Divide sausage into 4 equal portions. Pat 1 portion of sausage into a thin patty over the length of your palm. Lay 1 soft-boiled egg on top of sausage and wrap sausage around egg, sealing to completely enclose. Repeat with remaining sausage and eggs.

Whisk remaining 2 eggs in a medium bowl to blend. Working gently with 1 sausage-wrapped egg at a time, dip eggs into flour, shaking off excess, then coat in egg wash. Roll in corn flakes to coat. Can be made 1 day ahead. Keep refrigerated, uncovered.

Attach a deep-fry thermometer to side of a large heavy pot. Pour in oil to a depth of 2” and heat over medium heat to 375°. Fry eggs, turning occasionally and maintaining oil temperature of 350°, until sausage is cooked through and breading is golden brown and crisp, 5–6 minutes.

Use a slotted spoon to transfer eggs to paper towels to drain. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Serve warm with mustard.

Makes four servings.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, Culinary Concepts and Hospitality Consultants and brought to you by The Oasis at the Murat, open to the public every Thursday starting March 23 at 510 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

For more information about public dining dates, hours, location; or to book a reservation, email Chef Koeller at: rob@cchconsultants.com