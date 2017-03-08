× Colts trade Dwayne Allen to New England Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No sooner did the Indianapolis Colts lock up one tight end than they decided to part ways with another.

A source confirmed to FOX59’s Chris Hagan the Colts have traded veteran tight end Dwayne Allen to the New England Patriots. The trade was reported by, among others, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport before Allen confirmed the news himself.

Source: The #Patriots are trading for #Colts TE Dwayne Allen. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017

Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to Colts for TE Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Allen issued a statement Wednesday evening via Twitter:

I want to give my sincerest thanks to the Irsay family for taking the chance on a kid from Fayetteville, NC. It’s been an honor wearing the horseshoe and representing the Colts on and off the field. My teammates will always be my brothers, and the best friends that I’ve made are for life. I’m both humbled and excited for the challenge ahead of earning the right to be called a New England Patriot. May God continue to bless the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Colts.

The move comes less than 24 hours after the Colts signed tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year, $18.9 million contract.

Allen was the Colts’ third-round draft pick in 2012 who signed a four-year, $29.4 million contract 12 months ago. That made him one of the 10 highest-paid tight ends in the NFL.

In five seasons, Allen has sprinkled flashes of brilliances with periods of mediocrity. He had started 56 of 57 games and contributed 126 receptions, 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has missed 23 games with a variety of injuries, including 15 games in 2013 with a hip injury.

Apparently, the decision to re-sign Doyle was made with trading Allen in mind.

Doyle outplayed Allen in 2016. While Doyle was achieving career highs with 59 receptions, 584 yards and five touchdowns, Allen finished with 35 catches, 406 yards and six TDs.

By acquiring Allen through a trade, the Patriots pick up the remaining three years of his contract. He’s due a base salary of $2.5 million and $2.5 million roster bonus this year and bases of $4.5 million in 2018 and $6.9 million in 2019.