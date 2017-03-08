EM Studio Salon in Brownsburg has a brand new space and this morning they are answering questions about the second annual Glass Slipper Project.
The Glass Slipper Project
-
High tops vs. low tops: Which is better for your child?
-
What is microblading and are you a candidate for the procedure?
-
How to be a healthier person in the new year
-
How Beech Grove schools are rescuing uneaten food
-
Hope Academy gives students hope and life after drugs
-
-
Help ‘Meet Me Under The Bridge’ renovate building to continue its mission for the homeless
-
How to bring awareness to Cute Syndrome
-
How to plan for dual credit classes
-
Drink hot cocoa, tea with Santa at the annual “Holiday Doll and Tea Time” in Brownsburg
-
New rehab and treatment center aims to fight Indiana’s drug epidemic
-
-
Preventing cervical cancer
-
Home visits decrease rate of readmittance for heart attack victims
-
Doctors discover possible breakthrough in preventing SIDS