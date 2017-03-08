Third quarter explosion sends Pacers past Pistons 115-98

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It took a third quarter explosion, but the Indiana Pacers rolled to a 115-98 win over Detroit at Bankers Life Arena Wednesday, sweeping the four-game series with the Pistons.

Indiana, coming off a 2-3 road trip needed a 13 point outburst from Paul George to help break a 65-65 tie and give the blue and gold the win.

George finished with 21 points, while Thaddeus Young added 18, and C.J. Miles poured in 15 more in the win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Nate McMillan’s squad needs every win it can get, now just 33-31 overall, and just two full games ahead of both Detroit and Chicago in the battle for the last three playoff spots in the eastern conference.

Milwaukee and Miami, teams the Pacers meet Friday and Sunday respectively, are lurking just a half game out of the playoff race.