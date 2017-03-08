Wind Advisory begins at 10 a.m., as bright sunshine and dry weather hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a bright sunrise, as temperatures hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s this Wednesday morning! Keep in mind, the winds will begin to increase by late morning and peak out at 45 mph by 3 p.m. This will make for some very gusty conditions, especially for high profile vehicles traveling north and south bound. Otherwise, sunshine should dominate the entire day while temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Pick of the week is tomorrow (Thursday), as we return to the lower 60s, along with decent sun. A cold front will be slipping through Thursday night, providing small shower chances through early Friday morning, plus a return to colder, below average temperatures.

The talk of snow remains in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Totals, at this time, seem low considering the current track wants to push the highest, most aggressive snowfall totals across southern Illinois and central Kentucky. Of course, expect more updates in the days ahead!