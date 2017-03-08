× Windy Wednesday, gusts peaked over 50 mph; Colder days coming

WIND ADVISORY EXPIRES

Gusts have peaked at over 50 mph in Indianapolis, Peru, Muncie, Kokomo and Anderson.

Gusts toppled a semi in Jay county earlier in the day. The photo I’m posting sent from Michael Brewster – a policeman in Portland, Indiana out of Jay county earlier Wednesday.

The central pressure (976 mb or 28.75″) of the storm is located in Canada – that is the equivalent of a category 2 hurricane. Air rises in low pressure and the deeper or lower the central pressures draw in stronger the winds to fill the void created as the air rises. The deep er the low the stronger the winds blow.

The wind advisory expired at 7 pm and the winds will ease quickly after sunset.

COLDER PATTERN

Another 60-degree day is on tap for out Thursday but big changes begin with the passage of cold front early Friday. A much colder pattern is set to develop starting Friday and through much of next week.

Snow chances will be brief after 12 AM Friday but may be just enough to stick over portions of the area before sunrise. Accumulation looks to be light, but it is the first of three potential snows over the next week.

WEEKEND SNOW CHANCES CONTINUE

Saturday’s snow maker dives in from the upper Midwest spreading snows into Illinois and Indiana by early morning. The current tracks of the storm still favor a much farther southeast track bring limited amounts of snow for central Indiana. The storm track will be firms up over the next few days and better snowfall amounts will then be issued.

Currently the snow accumulation looks to be rather light in central Indiana but favors some totals over far southwestern portions of the state. Stay tuned.

A new shot of snow develops with the next ‘clipper’ low in a what may be a series of ‘clippers’ into next week. Come Monday, snow chances will return as the low dives southeast similar to Saturday’s system. Present storm tracks show a more northern track with increased chances of a sticking snow but we will be monitoring.

Bad news for the young plants that have blooms or trees that are budding.. We feared a cold snap after the extended warm period and looking at next week, a late season shot of arctic air could follow Monday’s system. Low temperatures could make it well into the teens on possibly three mornings next week.