× Woman sentenced for role in 2014 south side quadruple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The final defendant who pleaded guilty to her role in the deaths of four people in Feb. 2014 received her sentence Wednesday.

Samantha Bradley was sentenced to a 30-year sentence. Six years will be executed and the remaining 24 years are suspended.

Based on the three years Bradley has served in custody and good time credit, she is expected to be released and placed on probation for four years. She was also ordered to complete 400 hours of community service, according to Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry.

Kenneth Rackemann, Valencia Williams, Anthony LaRussa, and Samantha Bradley conspired to rob Walter Burnell on Feb. 20, 2014 in the 3400 block of South Parker Avenue. During the course of that robbery, the victims were killed.

Rackemann shot and killed Burnell, Rodemich, and Sanchez, and wounded Navarro. Williams then shot and killed Navarro.

Rackemann pleaded guilty in 2016 and is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without parole for the murders, and an additional 20 years for a robbery charge.

Williams was sentenced to 55 years after pleading guilty to one count of murder. LaRussa is serving a 44-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.