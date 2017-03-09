× Best day of the week! Winter’s cold returns with snow chances…

Skies are clear and temperatures are chilly to begin our Thursday morning. A bright sunrise will greet us at 7:06 am and skies will remain bright for most of the day. The strong winds of Wednesday have subsided and dry conditions will hold for the daylight hours today, marking a great day, as highs reach the lower 60’s.

Tonight, a chance of rain and snow mix will develop by the evening and into the overnight hours. The amounts will be light and with temperatures hovering at of above 32°, roads that are affected will be fine and wet, not icy! Most of Friday will be dry with breezy and colder conditions flowing in on breezy northwest winds.

Saturday snow potential continues to trend even farther south (Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri). Accumulations for the central parts of the state will range from nothing and an inch at best in spots (southwest of Indianapolis). One thing is certain…a colder shift will keep us below average for the weekend and continue into next week.