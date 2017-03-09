× Butler falls to Xavier in Big East Tournament

NEW YORK, NY – Butler remains winless in Big East tournament play after falling short to rival Xavier 62-57 in Madison Square Garden.

Indianapolis native and Park Tudor graduate Trevon Bluiett hit the game-winning basket on a well-guarded fade away jumper near the lane with 17 seconds left to snap a 57-57 tie. He led all scorers with 23 points.

After the Dawgs called a timeout, Kamar Baldwin missed a three-point shot, Tyler Lewis grabbed the rebound and missed a game-tying jump shot with four seconds to go and Xavier finished the deal.

Butler was led by Kelan Martin’s 15 points, while Kethan Savage added 13 more.

18th ranked Butler falls to 23-9, dropping their last two games. They’ll gather at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Selection Sunday to see what seed they’ll receive and where they’ll be sent in the NCAA Tournament. Most experts are predicting the Dawgs will get a three or four seed and be sent to Milwaukee for the opening rounds.