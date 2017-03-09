× Report: Colts sign LB Barkevious Mingo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have addressed their experience-thin linebacker corps.

The team has signed free agent Barkevious Mingo to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mingo appeared in 16 games with one start for the New England Patriots last season after spending his first three years in the NFL with Cleveland. The Browns selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2013 draft.

The Colts are in the process of revamping their linebacker corps. Career sack leader Robert Mathis retired while Erik Walden, Trent Cole and Chris Carter are unrestricted free agents.

Rookie Antonio Morrison and Edwin Jackson finished the 2016 season as the Colts’ starting inside linebackers.