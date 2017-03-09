× Delphi investigators ask public to avoid duplicating tips

DELPHI, Ind. – Investigators of the Delphi murders have asked the public not to duplicate any tips that they have provided.

Every tip is reviewed and evaluated before being assigned to an investigative team.

Investigators may not contact the person providing the tip, so people reporting tips have been calling in a second time to confirm investigators received their tip.

This duplicate information requires screeners to re-enter data for evaluation resulting in duplication of effort.

Authorities continue to encourage the public to report tips about this investigation, not matter how small or insignificant they may seem.

When submitting a tip please provide as much detailed information as possible, including names photos, dates, specific statements or any other information to assist the investigators.

Tips can submitted 24 hours a day to 844-459-5786 or emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.