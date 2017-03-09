× Family of slain Delphi teen Liberty German to speak Thursday morning

DELPHI, Ind. – For the first time since the deaths of two teens in Delphi, we’ll hear from the family of one of the girls.

The grandfather of 14-year-old Liberty German will speak to the media at the Carroll County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Thursday. It’s the first time anyone related to the girls has made a public statement since their bodies were found more than three weeks ago.

Liberty and her friend, 13-year-old Abigail Williams, went for a hike near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13 but didn’t arrive at a prearranged meeting point later in the afternoon. They were reported missing, and their bodies were found a day later.

Police said “foul play” was involved in their deaths. Over the last few weeks, investigators have received thousands of tips and the reward for information continues to grow. Two key pieces of evidence released in the case include a photo of a man and an audio recording of a voice saying, “Down the hill.” Both pieces of evidence came from Libby German’s phone, police said.

Local investigators are working with the FBI to create a profile of the suspect. Police are still considering the possibility that the killer could be local.

While investigators have made progress in the case, they’re still waiting for the tip or piece of evidence that provides a breakthrough. Anyone with information should call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

We’ll stream Thursday’s news conference live on FOX59.com and the FOX59 app.