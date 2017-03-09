Gerber issues recall for ‘Pasta Pick-Ups’

Gerber Products Company announced that it has issued a voluntary recall for one of the “Pasta Pick-Ups” products.

Gerber announced the recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick-Ups® on Wednesday because the label doesn’t make clear that it contains egg.

Gerber issued the following statement on their website:

“We are updating our food package labels to make it easier to identify foods that contain allergens. On updated packages, allergens are included in the ingredient list and are additionally called out in a voluntary ‘Contains’ statement that appears immediately below the ingredient line. However, there was an oversight on our label of Cheese Ravioli Gerber® Pasta Pick Ups® where ‘Egg’ was included in the ingredient list but was not listed in the ‘Contains’ statement.”

Gerber says the affected product will have UPC code 159070.

Gerber says children with egg allergies should absolutely not consume this product, and if you have additional questions call 1-800 510-7494.