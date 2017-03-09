Get big discounts on toys, clothes and more at Indy Kids Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A massive sale going on right now in Hamilton County offers tens of thousands of items for kids.

“This is our spring and summer event where we have spring and summer clothing and all the rest of the things you need for kids,” said Lori Chandler from Indy Kids Sale.

The sale is at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. Some of the items include toys, books, DVDs and massive amounts of clothing.

The sale is now through the weekend. Organizers remind buyers to go early, as the best stuff often goes first.

“Clothing and things like that are about 90% off the retail price. Some of the more popular items, like strollers and outdoor toys are 50 to 75% off retail,” said Chandler.

It is only March, but as one consigner and buyer noted, this is a spring and summer sale. It’s a good time to stock up on summer items now when they are not as expensive.

“I'll even get cleats for my kids for baseball season and swim stuff, bathing suits, and floaties for my little son,” said Libby Springer, a buy and seller at Indy Kids Sale.

This should be music to your ears, or at least to your wallet. There are so many toys and fun musical instruments at low prices. They have drum sets for $40 that usually retail for more than $100.

Another popular item will be strollers, which often cost more than $100.

“We have Britax strollers, and a host of other brands. Some are just $30. We also have double strollers, jogging strollers and umbrella strollers and every type of stroller you could imagine,” said Chandler.

The Indy Kids Sale is also a good place for those parents selling items their children no longer need. Many consigners feel it’s the perfect spot.

“Just knowing that you are where all the buyers are coming is great. They want and need kids’ stuff, so they come here to buy and sell. As a seller, you can get rid of it all at one time. And you get to make a commission on it,” said Springer.

Consigner spots are already filled up for the spring and summer sale, but there's another sale where people can sign up starting in August.

All of the items are thoroughly inspected for quality and admission is free. Learn more at the event's website.