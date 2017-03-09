Goshen man reportedly missing after dropping daughter off at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police are looking for a man that has disappeared after dropping his daughter off at IU on Monday.

Jesus Alvarado, 51, was last seen by his daughter around 1 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 6. He was dropping her off at IU-Bloomington from Goshen, Ind.

Jesus is described at 5’10, 180 Ibs., with graying black hair.

He was driving a red PT cruiser with flames painted on the sides. His family says it is very out of character for him to not contact his family or miss work.

If you see Jesus, please call 911 or Goshen Police at 574-533-8661.