Indiana horse trainer loses license over beating complaint

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) _ An Indiana race horse trainer’s state license has been suspended for 15 years on accusations of severely beating a horse.

The Indiana Horse Racing Commission issued a default judgment this week against trainer Bobby Brower of Muncie, ruling he missed the deadline to request a hearing. The Anderson Herald-Bulletin reports the commission staff said Brower whipped, kicked and beat an exhausted horse after it collapsed at a horse farm near Anderson. The complaint says Brower has faced at least 44 rulings from the commission, including six for indiscriminate whipping.

Brower has said the latest complaint was blown out of proportion and that the horse slipped on wet pavement. Brower’s attorney called the penalty career-ending and that he was being denied a proper chance to defend himself.