IU rolls in Big Ten Tournament opener

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Indiana shot a scintillating 60 percent from the field in destroying Iowa 95-73 to win their Big Ten tournament opener in Washington, D.C.

James Blackmon, Junior led the way with 23, most of them in a decisive second half when the Hoosiers broke away from a 48-48 tie.

De’Ron Davis was a perfect seven for seven from the field to lead bench production, as IU moves on to Friday night’s quarterfinal game against Wisconsin.

Tom Crean and company keyed on Iowa star Peter Jok and held him to just nine points, as the Hoosiers found themselves in a track meet with the run-and-gun Hawkeyes, who beat IU in their only regular season meeting in an overtime thriller in Iowa City.

The Hoosiers will try to avenge two recent losses to the Badgers when they tip things off at 6:30 p.m. Friday.