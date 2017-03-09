× Local steelworkers vote to go on strike, say contract offer unacceptable

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About a dozen employees picketed a company on the west side of Indianapolis to protest a contract offer they say is unacceptable.

The striking workers gathered at Sumco, 1351 S. Girls School Rd., which employs 73 union workers. Members of United Steelworkers Local 1999-10 voted to go on strike Wednesday night.

They’re upset with the contract they’ve been offered, saying the 3-year deal wasn’t acceptable.

“We have not been offered a fair contract, and that’s why we’re out here. The contract we voted on was voted 63 to strike and 2 to accept, so it’s obviously an unacceptable contract for us,” said Bill Horton, union unit president for Local 1999-10.

Horton, who said he’s worked at the company for 23 years, said employees last went on strike in 1995.