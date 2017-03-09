Police investigating fatal crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person is dead after a crash Thursday evening on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the scene at West Kessler Boulevard North Drive and Sylvan Road around 5:15 p.m.

IMPD says a sedan was traveling south on Kessler when the driver crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on. The male driver of the sedan died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital. No condition was provided, but police said he was awake and breathing while being transported.

Both vehicles only had one person inside.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.