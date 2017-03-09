Police looking for men who stole wiring from work van in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police in Greenwood are looking for a pair of suspects following a theft from a work van last month.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the theft was reported on Feb. 22. A man said several items were missing from a 2014 Chevy E2500 work van, which had been broken into overnight.

The owner said a Samsung Bluetooth, two pairs of gloves and 300 to 500 feet of wiring were missing. The owner said the van was unlocked; the theft happened between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Feb. 22.

A neighbor told police he had video of the crime. That video showed two skinny, white males open up the doors of the van and go through the vehicle. Both were wearing dark clothes, police said, and left in a white two-door Honda Civic.

One of the men left a McDonald’s cup on the curb, which was dusted for prints.