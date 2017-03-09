Police: Suspect in stolen car hits bystander during pursuit; victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on the near east side.

Just before 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Temple Avenue on the city’s near east side on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near Minnesota Street and State Avenue and started a pursuit. Not long after the pursuit began, the suspect struck an innocent bystander in the 1600 block of East Washington Street.

The female victim was transported to Eskenazi Health in critical condition. The male suspect is in serious condition.

Police say a blood draw will be done on the suspect. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.