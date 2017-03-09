× Police: Woman charged with murder after forcing boyfriend to drink fatal amount of bleach

CHICAGO, Ill. – A Chicago woman is charged with murder after she forced her boyfriend to drink bleach, police say.

According to WGN, 24-year-old Yasmine Elder got into a fight with 26-year-old Darrius Ellis early Monday morning while sitting in a van in the 6500 block of South Bishop Street.

Elder overpowered Ellis, forced him onto his back and then poured bleach down his throat around 1:45 a.m., according to the Chicago Tribune.

Officers found Ellis’ body lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Stroger Hospital.

Ellis died from “complications from forcible administration of a caustic substance,” according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His death was ruled a homicide. Elder is charged with first-degree murder.