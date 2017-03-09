RECIPE: King Crab Mash
King Crab Mash
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds Russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tbsp of white truffle oil
- 4 ounces of king crab meat
- 2 tsp of Old Bay
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Fill a large pot with about 2 inches of water. Set steamer basket in pot. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a rapid simmer.
- Add potatoes to steamer basket and steam until tender when pierced with a knife, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Place the thyme and garlic in the butter. Simmer for 2 minutes on low heat and do not burn the butter. Strain the butter and garlic and thyme into a medium bowl, add cream, and whisk to combine.
- Remove potatoes from steamer basket. Drain, and whisk with the whip attachment gently. Add the cream mixture and truffle oil and continue to whisk until well combined and do not overmix.
- Take 4 ounces of king crab meat and melt with 2 tbsp of whole butter. Add 2 tsp of Old Bay seasoning and continue to cook until crab is heated through.
- Pour crab and butter mixture over your truffle whipped potatoes and serve! A garnish of grilled green onions is suggested.