RECIPE: Mimi Blue Pizza Meatballs

Mimi Blue Pizza Meatballs
- 1.25 lbs – 80/20 Ground Beef
- 10 oz – Italian Pork Sausage
- 10 oz – Pepperoni, Chopped
- 1 3/4 Cup – Mozzarella
- 1/2 Cup + 3 Tbs – Breadcrumbs, plain
- 2 Tbs – Basil, fresh chopped
- 2 1/4 tsp – Garlic Powder
- 1 1/4 tsp – Oregano
- 1 1/4 tsp – Black Pepper
- 1 1/4 tsp – Kosher Salt
- 3 Tbs – Marinara
- 2 ea – Large Eggs
Step 1 • Place in food processor: PEPPERONI and pulse chop finely. Speed 1 stir for 5 minutes.
Step 2 • Place in Hobart mixer: BEEF, SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, & MOZZARELLA. Speed 2 stir for 5 minutes.
Step 3 • Place in mixing bowl: BREADCRUMBS, GARLIC POWDER, BASIL, OREGANO, BLACK PEPPER, & SALT. Mix with wire whisk.
Step 4 • Add: DRY INGREDIENT MIXTURE. Speed 1 stir for 5 minutes. Add: EGGS AND MARINARA. Speed 2 stir for 5 minutes.
For baking, it’s until the balls reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit – typically 375 degrees for 25 minutes.
Recipe courtesy Mimi Blue Meatballs