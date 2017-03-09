Latest information in Delphi double homicide investigation

RECIPE: Mimi Blue Pizza Meatballs

Posted 5:52 AM, March 9, 2017

Mimi Blue Pizza Meatballs

  • 1.25 lbs – 80/20 Ground Beef
  • 10 oz – Italian Pork Sausage
  • 10 oz – Pepperoni, Chopped
  • 1 3/4 Cup – Mozzarella
  • 1/2 Cup + 3 Tbs – Breadcrumbs, plain
  • 2 Tbs – Basil, fresh chopped
  • 2 1/4 tsp – Garlic Powder
  • 1 1/4 tsp – Oregano
  • 1 1/4 tsp – Black Pepper
  • 1 1/4 tsp – Kosher Salt
  • 3 Tbs – Marinara
  • 2 ea – Large Eggs

Step 1 • Place in food processor: PEPPERONI and pulse chop finely. Speed 1 stir for 5 minutes.

Step 2 • Place in Hobart mixer: BEEF, SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, & MOZZARELLA. Speed 2 stir for 5 minutes.

Step 3 • Place in mixing bowl: BREADCRUMBS, GARLIC POWDER, BASIL, OREGANO, BLACK PEPPER, & SALT. Mix with wire whisk.

Step 4 • Add: DRY INGREDIENT MIXTURE. Speed 1 stir for 5 minutes. Add: EGGS AND MARINARA. Speed 2 stir for 5 minutes.

For baking, it’s until the balls reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit – typically 375 degrees for 25 minutes.

Recipe courtesy Mimi Blue Meatballs