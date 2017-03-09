Southern Indiana boy dies in crash weeks after younger brother’s drowning death

BORDEN, Ind. — Authorities say the 6-year-old brother of a southern Indiana toddler who drowned in January has died in a car crash.

Ayden Roberts died Wednesday when two vehicles collided with his father’s car after he overcorrected and swerved into oncoming traffic on State Road 60 in Borden.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the boy’s 25-year-old father and the two other drivers were injured in the crash about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Ayden’s death follows the January death of his 2-year-old brother, William Roberts. He drowned in a creek after wandering away from home.

Nearby resident Janie Miller doesn’t know the Roberts family but knew about their younger son’s recent drowning.

Miller tells WLKY-TV Ayden’s car-crash death has created a double-tragedy that’s “too much for one family to bear.”