× Warmth ends with wind shift tonight; Winter stages comeback

ONE MORE WARM ONE

For the 20th time this year the temperarue in Indianapolis reached or surpassed the 60-degree mark, the most ever to date and to start a year on record surpassing 1880’s 16 days. The young March is averaging over 7° per day above normal but the brakes on the warm spell are being applied. A colder pattern begins tonight.

A wind shifting cold front will sag south through the early evening hours. Temperatures ranged from neat 70 to only 50 late Thursday afternoon. The front will continue settling south with clouds increasing and showers developing.

Rain chances will reach peak coverage of 40% after 8 pm and before midnight. The rain will diminish from north to south as the colder air moves in. There is a chance of snow after midnight but it is expected to be brief and mainly in the eastern third of the state. Any snow will diminish well before sunrise.

Temperatures will lower area-wide to near the freezing mark early Friday morning.

COLDEST SPELL SINCE DECEMBER

The upcoming pattern change is an extended one. For the first time since December we will see a week or more of consecutive days below normal.

Daily temperature departures of 10 to 13-degrees below normal are expected and will include several nights in the teens! The early season buds and blooms are in real trouble. Protect what you can.

SNOW CHANCES

A series of fast moving (Clipper) systems will dive south from the upper Midwest and carry snow chances with them. The first will swipe the area with clouds and light snow starting early Saturday. This system will direct its most appreciable snows well to our southwest.

The next ‘clipper’ arrives Monday with snow and a new surge of late season arctic air. Snow may accumulate and linger into Tuesday. We will monitor trends for any potential sticking snow through the stretch. Stay warm!