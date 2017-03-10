2 arrested in Vigo County after shoplifting incident leads to police chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Two suspects are in custody after a shoplifting incident led to a police pursuit in southern Vigo County Thursday.

Police told WTHI that this all started with a shoplifting case at a Kohl’s store. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business.

The suspect was a white male with black hair and a facial tattoo. The man, who wore black clothing and carried a blue Nike bag, left in a gray 2003 Kia.

Just before 6 p.m., an ISP trooper found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Carlisle Street south of Vigo Drive.

The trooper confirmed that the suspect from the alleged theft was in the vehicle, but the car took off before the suspect could be taken into custody.

The pursuit ended in the area of Oregon Church Road west of Sugar Lane after the vehicle went through a yard and stopped at a wooded area nearby.

A Vigo County K9 Unit took the driver of the vehicle into custody. Police identified him as Erik Deal, 32, Terre Haute. He was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. Police said Deal also had multiple felony warrants out of the state of Tennessee for a probation violation, auto theft, burglary and sale of schedule II drug.

Deal was not the shoplifting suspect, however, and police continued their search for the other individual.

State police said an alert citizen spotted the man, later identified as 27-year-old Vincent S. Johnson, at Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 41 and Harlan Road.

A Vigo County deputy located him walking in a ditch and took him into custody around 10 p.m. Thursday. He was carrying items that were reportedly stolen from the Kohl’s store, police said.