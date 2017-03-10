× Colts agree to terms with former New England Patriots linebacker Jabaal Sheard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The overhaul of the Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker corps isn’t complete, but is well underway.

The team has agreed to terms with former New England Patriots linebacker Jabaal Sheard on a three-year, $25.5 million contract, according to ESPN. The deal reportedly includes $12.75 million in guarantees.

Sheard met with the Colts Friday after visiting with the Miami Dolphins.

The addition of Sheard follows the recent acquisitions of John Simon and Barkevious Mingo, and compensates for the losses of Robert Mathis (retired), D’Qwell Jackson (cut), Erik Walden (not re-signed) and Trent Cole (not re-signed).

The 6-3, 265-pounder was a second-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2011. He spent four seasons with the Browns before being with the New England Patriots the last two years.

In New England, Sheard started nine of 28 regular-season games and generated 13 sacks. He has 36 career sacks in 89 games and has had at least 5 in five of his six seasons.

