INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Friday night on the city’s northwest side.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 9 p.m. at Morning Dove Drive and Nuthatcher Drive, near West 62nd Street and Guion Road.

No word on any injuries at this time. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.